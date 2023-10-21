Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga CF came away with a share of the points this Saturday evening. Migue Fernandez
Malaga CF draw with Castilla but extend unbeaten run to eight games
Football

Malaga CF draw with Castilla but extend unbeaten run to eight games

Some 25,561 fans packed into the city's La Rosaleda stadium this Saturday evening, making it the biggest attendance of the season so far

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Saturday, 21 October 2023, 22:40

Despite looking like the much better side for the majority of the match against Castilla, Real Madrid’s reserve team, Malaga CF came away with just a share of the points at La Rosaleda on this Saturday evening.

Malaga, sitting third on the Primera RFEF league table with 19 points, bombarded Castilla's defence but it remained resilient for the duration of the 90 minutes, seeing out the hosts for a 0-0 draw. It extends Malaga's unbeaten run to eight games after their season got off to the worst possible start with a defeat.

The players walked out onto the pitch to a lively reception from most of the 25,561 fans at La Rosaleda this Saturday evening, making it the biggest attendance of the season so far. But they quickly fell silent as the crowd paid their respects to Cordoba youth footballer Álvaro Prieto who was reported missing last week, and this week was found electrocuted to death on a train in Seville. An image of his face appeared on the big screens as La Rosaleda held a minute's silence for the 18-year-old.

Physical encounter

Despite the hosts dominating possession early in the game it was Castilla, 11th in the league table, who had the first opportunity to score after a free-kick was taken by Nico Paz and landed at the feet of Theo whose shot on goal was blocked.

The Blue and Whites continued to dominate their opponents and then had their best chance to hit the back of the net in the 29th minute. Roberto's impressive bicycle-kick was on target but was kept out after 'keeper Cañizares pushed it over the crossbar.

Friendly fire among the visitors right at the end of extra time ended a bruising first-half of football which drew two yellow cards, one from either side. Castilla's goalkeeper ran up to catch a high ball at the edge of the penalty area, but Carillo came off second best as he remained on the ground rubbing his head.

Near miss

The visitors almost shocked the home team in the 59th minute when Malaga's goalkeeper was forced to save two of Theo's shots on goal, one of them rebounded off Herrero's glove and onto the post before the Malagueños booted the ball out of danger.

In the 79th minute, Malaga went on a counter attack with the ball landing at the feet of Kevin Medina, he skirted around the Castilla defence but his shot just flew over the crossbar.

Dani Lorenzo almost snatched the win for Malaga with his two late shots in stoppage time, but they were both saved by the Castilla goalkeeper. The Malaga CF team will play away for the next game against Antequera on Sunday 29 October.

