Malaga CF show resilience to secure vital away point

Sections
Highlight
Malaga
Sunday, 6 October 2024, 18:18
Opciones para compartir
After last week's 0-3 humbling at home to Elche, Malaga CF secured a valuable point in a high-paced goalless draw against Deportivo La Coruña at Riazor this Sunday afternoon.
The match, filled with chances for both teams, saw Malaga deliver a solid performance, restoring confidence after their recent disappointment.
The hosts dominated possession for much of the first half, but Malaga remained composed, striking on the counter-attack, with Antoñito hitting the post early on following a defensive mixup.
Despite being on the back foot at times, Malaga keeper Alfonso Herrero delivered key stops, including a fine double save - the first diving low and the second with his feet - in the 21st minute, to keep the scores level.
The visitors, wearing their alternate gold kit, showed great determination, but were often prevented from launching attacks themselves by a lack of passing accuracy.
Substitutions revitalised the side late in the game, with coach Sergio Pellicer introducing Dioni and Izan Merino, the latter making a notable impact.
That said, the match’s most dramatic moment occurred in the second half when a penalty was awarded to Deportivo but overturned by VAR.
After this scare, Malaga pressed forward, looking more dangerous in attack. A header from Yanis Rahmani went narrowly wide, while Herrero was again called into action as Deportivo launched two swift attacks.
With rain pouring down, both teams maintained a relentless pace, trading chances until the final whistle when the match finally ended goalless.
The point keeps Malaga firmly in mid-table, with Pellicer praising the team's resilience, especially after significant squad rotations. "It was a very balanced game. Both teams had moments of superiority, but we lacked that final bit of precision to score," he said post-match.
The coach also addressed the off-field incidents caused by Malaga's ultras, condemning the violence. "I reject any form of violence. These people do not represent Málaga," he said.
Related news
Juan Calderón
Despite the negative actions of a few, Pellicer highlighted the support of the majority of travelling fans, praising their dedication to the team.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.