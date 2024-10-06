Malaga CF show resilience to secure vital away point

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 6 October 2024, 18:18 | Updated 18:38h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

After last week's 0-3 humbling at home to Elche, Malaga CF secured a valuable point in a high-paced goalless draw against Deportivo La Coruña at Riazor this Sunday afternoon.

The match, filled with chances for both teams, saw Malaga deliver a solid performance, restoring confidence after their recent disappointment.

The hosts dominated possession for much of the first half, but Malaga remained composed, striking on the counter-attack, with Antoñito hitting the post early on following a defensive mixup.

Despite being on the back foot at times, Malaga keeper Alfonso Herrero delivered key stops, including a fine double save - the first diving low and the second with his feet - in the 21st minute, to keep the scores level.

Determination

The visitors, wearing their alternate gold kit, showed great determination, but were often prevented from launching attacks themselves by a lack of passing accuracy.

Substitutions revitalised the side late in the game, with coach Sergio Pellicer introducing Dioni and Izan Merino, the latter making a notable impact.

That said, the match’s most dramatic moment occurred in the second half when a penalty was awarded to Deportivo but overturned by VAR.

After this scare, Malaga pressed forward, looking more dangerous in attack. A header from Yanis Rahmani went narrowly wide, while Herrero was again called into action as Deportivo launched two swift attacks.

With rain pouring down, both teams maintained a relentless pace, trading chances until the final whistle when the match finally ended goalless.

The point keeps Malaga firmly in mid-table, with Pellicer praising the team's resilience, especially after significant squad rotations. "It was a very balanced game. Both teams had moments of superiority, but we lacked that final bit of precision to score," he said post-match.

Fan violence

The coach also addressed the off-field incidents caused by Malaga's ultras, condemning the violence. "I reject any form of violence. These people do not represent Málaga," he said.

Despite the negative actions of a few, Pellicer highlighted the support of the majority of travelling fans, praising their dedication to the team.