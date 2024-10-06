Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the establishments targeted by Malaga 'ultras'. SUR
Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned
Football

Football hooligan violence ahead of Deportivo-Malaga CF clash widely condemned

Videos circulating on social media show Malaga 'ultras' attacking establishments near the stadium, including a bar frequented by Deportivo supporters which was severely damaged

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 18:24

Police in La Coruña were forced to intervene in the hours prior to Malaga CF's clash with local side Deportivo on Sunday after fans of both teams were involved in widespread violent clashes across the Galician city.

The clashes, which happened in the early hours of the morning, spread across several areas of the city, notably around the Riazor stadium.

Despite the match being classified as high risk, security measures were reportedly insufficient. Videos circulating on social media show Malaga 'ultras' attacking establishments near the stadium, including a bar frequented by Deportivo supporters which was severely damaged.

According to La Voz de Galicia, the National Police intervened but made no arrests at the time. The Malaga fans were then escorted to their hotel in Santiago de Compostela.

Later in the morning, further confrontations occurred, with some Malaga supporters seen carrying iron bars. Clashes between the two sets of fans led to two arrests among the Dépor faction.

In order to prevent further outbreaks of violence, police escorted Malaga fans into the stadium prior to the match.

Deportivo issued a statement condemning the violence, emphasising its commitment to safety: “The city of A Coruña and Dépor fans deserve respect. We will always protect our supporters.”

Malaga CF also distanced itself from the incidents, calling them unrepresentative of their fan base.

