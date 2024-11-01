Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Malaga players in training this week. MARILÚ BÁEZ
Levante-Malaga match on Monday postponed following devastating floods
Football

Levante-Malaga match on Monday postponed following devastating floods

The Valencia region has been severely hit by the recent Dana storm which has claimed over 200 lives and caused widespread property damage

Antonio Góngora

Friday, 1 November 2024, 18:44

In response to the severe flooding impacting the Valencia region, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed that several scheduled matches in the area, including the Levante-Malaga league game set to take place in the city on Monday night, are officially postponed.

The region has been devastated by the Dana storm, which has claimed over 200 lives and caused widespread property damage, prompting La Liga’s call for the postponement.

"The RFEF has agreed to the postponement of several matches that were to be held this weekend in the Valencia region, gravely affected by the Dana," read a statement from the Spanish Football Federation on Thursday.

Malaga coach Sergio Pellicer, a Castellón native, reflected on the crisis: "This time football is the least important; whatever decision is made should focus on what matters most - the people."

New dates are expected soon, with rescheduled fixtures likely to fall on midweek dates to accommodate Malaga's Segunda División calendar.

