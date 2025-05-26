Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 15:22 Compartir

Familiar failings were exposed once again for Malaga CF on Sunday evening as a lack of cutting edge and a costly lapse in concentration resulted in a 2–0 defeat away to promotion-chasing Elche.

Although Malaga had already secured survival in Segunda a week earlier, coach Sergio Pellicer had hoped to make amends for their loss in the reverse fixture at La Rosaleda earlier in the season.

As a result, he kept his promise of fielding a competitive side in Alicante, sticking to his preferred system with three central defenders.

Malaga showed early signs of resilience, but Elche began the game strongly, with early chances for Agustín Álvarez and Nico Castro, the latter hitting both posts in a dramatic near miss.

However, the visitors grew into the game, gradually pushing forward and creating chances of their own. Their counterattacks, in particular, were proving dangerous and Elche were visibly struggling to contain them.

A free kick from Antoñito missed narrowly, and in the second half, both Antoñito and Julen Lobete came close to scoring.

Bad defending

But Malaga’s attacking momentum wasn’t enough. In the 78th minute, a defensive breakdown saw Jokin Gabilondo, playing in an unfamiliar left wing-back role, allow a Josan cross into the box that Nelson Montes failed to track, giving Sory Kaba a free header to open the scoring.

Then, pushing forward in search of an equaliser, Malaga left gaps at the back and were punished in stoppage time when Mourad doubled Elche’s lead, with the help of a big deflection, following Josan's cutback from the right.

With their place in the division already secured, Malaga now turn to their final fixture, Burgos at home on Saturday (6.30pm), hoping to end a difficult first season back in the second tier on a high.