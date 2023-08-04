Juan Hernández, Malaga CF's seventh summer signing The deal for the 28-year-old winger went through just as a move for full-back Zé Ricardo collapsed

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

After three and a half weeks without any incomings, Malaga CF finally confirmed the signing of 28-year-old Juan Hernández on Thursday. The winger has agreed to join Sergio Pellicer's side for the next three seasons after his contract with Burgos came to an end.

Hernández, who is known for his ability to provide unpredictability from the flanks, came through the Granada youth system, before enjoying spells with La Hoya Lorca, Getafe B, Celta Vigo, Cadiz, Sabadell, Alcorcón and Ponferradina prior to his move to Segunda side Burgos last summer.

In the season that has just finished, he made 26 appearances, mostly from the bench.

Following the official announcement of his signing and successful completion of his medical on Thursday morning, Malaga's seventh signing of the summer immediately trained with the rest of the squad.

Further reinforcements necessary

Despite Hernández's arrival, with Malaga CF letting go of two more of their most prized assets in the form of Cristian and Álex Calvo, the squad is now even lighter than before.

With three weeks until the start of the Primera RFEF season, there's still a lot of work pending in the transfer market. General manager Kike Pérez promised new signings at the club's official kit launch on 21 July and very little has transpired since then.

It seemed that the club would be announcing a second signing this week. However, a deal for 24-year-old left-back Zé Ricardo from Lugo ultimately fell through because an agreement couldn't be reached over contract conditions.