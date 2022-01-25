José Alberto sacked by Malaga The decision came after the 5-0 thrashing at La Rosaleda last Saturday, combined with poor results in the first half of the season and some questionable decisions by the head coach

José Alberto López is no longer at Malaga. Nearly eight months after he was announced as head coach at the club, and following 26 games in charge of the Andalusian side (with nine wins, seven draws and ten defeats to his name), he has been let go after failing to achieve both his objectives and those of the club.

The initial positivity surrounding his signing quickly simmered away as the team couldn't quite find the consistency needed to compete in the highly competitive Spanish second division. Many fans identified key areas where the Asturian manager lacked, as they noticed that the ups and downs were too drastic, especially with the team's performances away from home.

The club did not have a managerial switch in their plans, but the month of December was not good, though it did coincide with there being a lot of players out through injury or illness.

Things seemingly improved for the team after winning their first away game against Alcorcón, but the performance was unconvincing. The Blue and Whites put on on a brave face when they drew 2-2 with Sporting Gijón at La Rosaleda, but the worst was yet to come.

The 5-0 defeat to Ibiza last weekend, at home, was the straw that broke the camel's back. Criticism was pouring in from all sides, and sporting director Manolo Gaspar had no other choice.

No definitive replacement

No replacement has yet been named by the club and Juan Francisco Funes Arjona will take over as interim head coach. Funes, who was at the helm of Malaga's B team, will take charge from today, Monday, until the club can find a replacement for José Alberto.

With the transfer window open for only a few more days, Malaga now have to add a new head coach to their current wishlist. The club are currently looking for players to reinforce the weaker points of the current squad, namely in attack and in the full-back positions, and now their choice of head coach will be crucial for the remainder of the season.