Goalkeeper scores last-gasp equaliser to paper over the cracks for Malaga CF Calls have been intensifying for coach Sergio Pellicer to get the sack - and a 1-1 draw to relegation-battling San Fernando didn't help his cause

Daryl Finch Monday, 13 May 2024, 10:02

Malaga CF sealed their place in the play-offs for promotion to Segunda on Sunday evening with a 1-1 draw away in San Fernando. However, that barely tells half the story.

With the visitors heading into added time a goal down to the relegation battlers, coach Sergio Pellicer was facing calls to be sacked as his side were heading towards a second defeat in three games.

However, with the seconds ticking away, up stepped keeper Alfonso Herrero. So many times Malaga's hero at the other end, this time 30-year-old delivered in the opposition box, leaping highest at the near post to head home equaliser and spare his manager's blushes - for the time-being at least.

Another poor showing

Herrero's late equaliser papered over the cracks of what was a very poor showing from Malaga.

They created very little in the first half and had to be bailed out on several occasions by some proactive keeping by their talisman and stand-in captain.

After a double half-time change, things improved slightly after the break, with Antoñito, fresh off the bench, drawing a superb save from Diego Fuoli who, at full stretch, diverted the ball away from the top corner.

Fuoli again showed good reactions to stop Dioni's high shot from sailing in from a tight angle.

However, the momentum in the game shifted again and Cristian Herrera brought a good save from the Malaga keeper as he bore down on goal.

Eventually, the breakthrough came with ten minutes left to play when Yerai Dávila placed the ball into practically an empty net after some hesitancy in the Malaga backline led to an unfortunate mix-up.

Luckily for the visitors, a draw could be salvaged in the fourth minute of stoppage time. However, this is a team that is in terrible form and will likely struggle in the play-offs if changes aren't made soon.