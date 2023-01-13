Futu to the rescue again for Femenino Futu (Miriam Córdoba Álvarez), settled the match late on, with just four minutes left on the clock

Malaga's women's team restarted the year in the best way possible, returning from Las Palmas with all three points from their game with Unión Vieira on Sunday.

This very even game was settled late on, with just four minutes left on the clock, when Torralvo redirected a deep cross back into the six-yard box where Malaga's top scorer with five goals, Futu (Miriam Córdoba Álvarez), completely unmarked, couldn't miss.

The side sit fourth in Group 2 of Segunda RFE and welcome third-placed Balears to Rincón de la Victoria next time out.