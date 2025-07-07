Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium has just one stand. SUR
Football

Fury as more than half of Malaga CF season ticket holders face being shut out of club's temporary new home

With La Rosaleda stadium set to undergo major redevelopment ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup being hosted jointly by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, the club will be forced into temporary exile at the 12,500-capacity athletics stadium in the city

Juan Calderón / Antonio Góngora / Jorge Garrido

Monday, 7 July 2025, 06:43

From the 2026-27 season, Malaga CF will only have the capacity to host just 12,500 fans at home matches, the city hall has confirmed, at their temporary venue at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium.

The plan, backed by the regional and provincial authorities, will see the club forced into exile from La Rosaleda stadium as it is redeveloped to meet the standards required of a host stadium during the 2030 World Cup.

As outlined in the council’s statement, the athletics venue will serve as Malaga’s home ground while major renovations take place. The approved agreement explicitly sets the capacity of the temporary stadium at 12,500, a figure that includes the existing single stand.

With 26,550 season ticket holders and a growing waiting list, this development confirms the club's worst fears: it will be unable to accommodate more than half of their current season ticket holders, raising serious logistical and financial concerns.

"Serious harm"

"This scenario could cause serious sporting, economic and social harm to the club," Malaga CF warned in an official statement released in response. They stressed that the current proposal threatens the viability of the institution during what is expected to be a two-season exile from their traditional home.

The club estimates that it could lose over seven million euros in revenue, factoring in ticket sales, VIP hospitality, sponsorship reductions and diminished television rights.

With no major private investment and an ongoing judicial process affecting their ownership, fewer spectators will also limit the club’s visibility and commercial appeal, while many fans could be left without access to home games.

SUR

"This transformation must be tackled with maximum guarantees and without compromising the club’s stability or the rights of its supporters," the statement added.

Alternatives

With mounting pressure from the Federación de Peñas and supporters at large, the club is calling for urgent talks with local institutions to find an alternative or expand the provisional stadium's capacity.

Rotational access or seniority-based systems may be explored, but Malaga have insisted that any solution must match the scale of their support.

As things stand, more than 14,000 season ticket holders risk being shut out of watching their team live, in what the club describe as a potentially “irreversible” setback.

