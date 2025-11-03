Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback

Daryl Finch Malaga Monday, 3 November 2025, 09:55 Share

Malaga CF suffered one of their most painful defeats of the season on Sunday as they conceded two goals deep into stoppage time to lose 2-1 against Castellón. The Andalusian side had led through Eneko Jauregi’s second-half penalty, but the hosts completed a dramatic turnaround in front of 11,345 fans at Castalia.

With the clear plan to tighten up defensively and to end Malaga’s poor away run (just one win so far this season), coach Sergio Pellicer made several changes to his line-up, including a forced switch in attack due to Chupete’s absence.

As a result, the visitors started strongly, with Dani Lorenzo and Jauregi threatening goal in an even first half where neither goalkeeper was seriously troubled.

In the 37th minute, Malaga left-back Víctor García had the best chance of the half, pulling his free kick just wide of the post.

After the break, Malaga took the lead. In the 57th minute, following a lengthy VAR review for a handball in a crowded penalty area, Jauregi calmly converted from the spot to make it 1-0.

The visitors looked solid and focused on preserving their advantage, with Pellicer later reinforcing his defence by adding a third centre-back for the closing stages.

Late sting

However, Castellón poured forward relentlessly in the 10 minutes of added time. The equaliser came in the 92nd minute when Ousmane Camara pounced at the back post to slot home Israel Suero's deep cross from the left from close range.

Then, just when Malaga seemed set to escape with a point, seven minutes later Marc Doué completed the stunning comeback. Arriving late into the area to volley Lucas Alcázar's cross, also from the left, the substitute took advantage of some statuesque defending inside the Malaga penalty area.

Following the smash-and-grab loss that leaves his side hovering above the relegation places, Pellicer admitted after the match that his team "had to take away the positives" and urged them to "swallow the venom and get back up again".