Carlos Alcaraz is victorious at the Barcelona Open for the second time SUR
Carlos Alcaraz wins back-to-back Barcelona Open titles after brushing aside Stefanos Tsitsipas

The 19-year-old Spanish tennis star took less than 80 minutes to beat the world number five

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Sunday, 23 April 2023, 20:35

Spain's youndg tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas to win back-to-back Barcelona titles.

The world number two dispatched his Greek opponent without dropping a set, clinching his third ATP Tour title of the year 6-3 6-4 on Sunday, 23 April.

The two met in a tightly-contested quarter final at the same event last year, where the 19-year-old from Murcia prevailed in three sets.

But Alcaraz, who in December became the youngest year-end world number one since the ATP rankings began, took just 80 minutes this time around to beat the second seed and world number five.

It followed the Spaniard's victory at the Indian Wells Masters last month, where he briefly regained the number one ranking from Serbian Novak Djokovic.

The next step in Alcaraz's buildup to next month's French Open will be the Mutua Madrid Open, which will start next Thursday.

