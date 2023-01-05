Appiah and Delmás - new faces to help revive Malaga CF The Blue and Whites kick off the new year on Saturday at La Rosaleda when they take on visitors Tenerife

After a disastrous 2022, Malaga CF go into their January games with optimism and with a couple of new faces in the squad.

The first confirmed signing in the winter transfer window was 27-year-old Spaniard Julián Delmás, who comes from FC Cartagena. The Zaragoza-born right back made his debut with the Blue and Whites in Wednesday's friendly against Swiss side Winterthur, played behind closed doors in Coín.

Also now in Malaga is former Nottingham Forest and England U19s winger Arvin Amoakoh Appiah. The 22-year-old, who was born in Amsterdam and moved to Nottingham as a child, joins Malaga on loan from Almeria.

After visiting the offices at La Rosaleda on Wednesday morning Appiah was in Coín to watch his new teammates play the Swiss first division side - and lose 0-1. He arrived in Spanish football in 2019, being the most expensive signing to date in the Segunda, when Almeria paid Nottingham Forest nearly nine million euros. He played the first half of this season on loan to Tenerife, who happen to be Malaga's next opponents in the league.

Another possible new arrival is Ivory Coast winger Lago Junior, whose confirmation is pending the termination of his contract with Mallorca. These new faces would give Malaga coach Pepe Mel more choice in attack, although this could involve changes for the other members of the team, such as Febas, Fran Villalba and Chavarría.

Malaga's first game of 2023 is this Saturday, 7 January, at 6.30pm against Tenerife at La Rosaleda stadium.

Prior to Saturday's game the Blue and Whites invited fans to an open training session at La Rosaleda at 10.20am this Thursday 5 January.