Another disaster for an inconsistent Malaga The Blue and Whites once again put on a poor display as they were thrashed 3-0 by Mirandés

Malaga picked up yet another away defeat as Mirandés beat them 3-0 at the Anduva stadium on Sunday evening, as Natxo González's time Malaga head coach got off to a bad start.

Malaga have now conceded eight goals in their last two games, proving that their defence has become consistently bad, as they fielded a side plagued with attack-minded players. The Blue and Whites are now entering dangerous territory, as they sit closer to relegation than to promotion.

The Andalusians' line-up for their game in Miranda de Ebro was similar to José Alberto's previous one. It lacked a proper holding midfielder, with Ramón filling in for Escassi, who was pushed to centre back, as Natxo preferred him there over the mistake-ridden Peybernes.

Malaga's display was, once again, poor. Mirandés attacked their visitors' goal with ease, and they didn't have to make much effort to score their goals. The hosts took just three minutes to open the scoring, with Brugué cruising through Malaga's defence and slotting past Dani Barrio.

But the Blue and Whites did well to get back into the game, and it could be argued that they deserved to pull one back in the half hour until Mirandés' eventual second goal, which came five minutes before half-time. But the Andalusians lacked conviction in front of goal, even though they created enough chances.

Despite the setback of being two goals down, Natxo's men didn't give up and continued their efforts at the start of the second-half. But once again, it would take the hosts three minutes to score the third of the evening.

That would be the final blow for Malaga, who were then unable to react and their efforts slowly dwindled. They managed to deny Mirandés more goals in the following minutes, but the game slowly calmed down and balanced itself out.

Natxo brought on Roberto and Antoñín with half an hour to go in the hope of pulling one back, and the youngsters did inject a dose of energy into the team, but by that point the chance of a comeback was out of the question.

Malaga continue their bad away form, where they've only won once in the whole season. The team now sits in 14th place with 31 points, just seven ahead of Amorebieta in the relegation zone, and eight away from promotion places. The Blue and Whites will face Real Zaragoza away from home on Saturday, 6.15pm.