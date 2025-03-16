Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Albacete's Morcillo, right, dinks the ball over keeper Herrero to make it 2-0. Agencia LOF
Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
Football

Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash

Two early goals and three first-half red cards defined a chaotic match in Albacete on Saturday evening

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Sunday, 16 March 2025, 08:20

Malaga CF’s season took a fresh turn for the worse on Saturday evening as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Albacete, despite playing with one more player for the majority of the match.

The 'blanquiazules', dressed in purple for the occasion, failed to respond after an abysmal first half that saw them concede two goals early on. The chaotic encounter was also marked by three first-half red cards—two for Albacete and one for Malaga—further exacerbating an already troubled performance from the visitors.

Slow, unfocused and vulnerable from the opening whistle, the game started disastrously for Malaga. Albacete capitalised on the visitors’ lack of concentration, with Christian Kofane putting them ahead early with a neat volley at the back post from a cross from the left.

Just minutes later, he had another opportunity, but his header was cleared off the line by Malaga’s Nelson Montes following a poor punch by Malaga keeper Alfonso Herrero.

However, Albacete’s dominance continued, and the second goal arrived shortly after, this time from a counter-attack led by Jon Morcillo, who dinked the ball over Herrero after carrying the ball from the halfway line.

A flurry of cards

Things then took a strange turn when Albacete were reduced to nine men after two consecutive red cards. The first came for Kofane after a VAR review on an elbow to the face of Álex Pastor, followed swiftly by Antonio Pacheco’s dismissal for an inappropriate gesture in response to the incident.

The referee’s attempts to regain control of the match also led to further confusion, with a third red card shown to Malaga’s Izan Merino for a raised foot in a seemingly harmless challenge.

With nine facing 10, the match descended into chaos, and Malaga failed to capitalise on the situation. Despite their numerical advantage, they remained impotent, with coach Sergio Pellicer making several substitutions, including the introduction of players like Yanis Rahmani and Antoñito, in an attempt to turn the game around.

However, the response was disjointed at best. The team struggled to create any meaningful chances and their lack of creativity left them vulnerable to further pressure from Albacete.

Despite a late flurry of chances from Antoñito and Roko Baturina, the result remained unchanged. This latest defeat leaves Malaga in a precarious position, with the team now looking over their shoulder as the relegation battle heats up.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  5. 5 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  6. 6 Nerja athlete handed four-year doping ban
  7. 7 Celebrated Finnish blues musician heads to the coast
  8. 8 A lifelong passion for musical theatre
  9. 9 The Loring family: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  10. 10 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash