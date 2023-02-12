Ill-disciplined Malaga capitulate again despite going in front The visitors' good work was completely undone when Luis Muñoz was sent off with his side leading 2-1 against Albacete

Another game, another defeat for Malaga. This time, however, there were some glimmers of hope but, ultimately, Sergio Pellicer's side shot themselves in the foot once again.

It wasn't a good start for the Blue and Whites on their trip to Albacete on Sunday afternoon. They went behind after just three minutes when a long ball over the top from Manu Fuster was allowed to bounce and Higinio Marín, practically unopposed, volleyed to ball in off the inside of the post from just outside the penalty area.

However, Pellicer's side showed some of the character which has been missing this season. Heads didn't drop; instead they were used to good effect in the final third.

First, winger Lago Junior powered home a header at the far post to convert youngster Cristian's cross from the right in the 16th minute.

Less than 20 minutes later, the left-back turned provider again. This time, his inswinging corner was flicked on at the near post by striker Fran Sol.

However, just as Malaga were starting to beam with confidence, the turning point in the game arrived. Luis Muñoz received two yellow cards in quick succession: the first for a foul, and the second for his impetuous reaction to it. Malaga could have no complaints about the referee's decision, but will be furious about the manner in which their captain ultimately cost them the game.

Second half

Despite taking a 2-1 lead into half time, Malaga were never comfortable in the second half. In fact, it only took Albacete 11 minutes to level the scores: Manu Fuster cut in on his left foot from the right, before firing past Rubén Yáñez.

The keeper was helpless again just eight minutes later when Jonathan Dubasin finished from very close range after an incisive, neatly worked move inside the penalty area.

With one less man in the midfield, Malaga were unable to get a grip on the game and Albacete were unlucky not to finish the game with an even greater margin of victory.