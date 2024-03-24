Malaga triathlete makes history with victory in Hong Kong

Nacho Carmona Malaga Sunday, 24 March 2024, 21:34 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga-born Alberto González's remarkable start to his season continued in the early hours of Palm Sunday, becoming the first athlete from the region to claim victory in a World Triathlon Cup event.

Just a month after gracing the podium in the individual event in Napier (New Zealand), González achieved his best performance yet in a World Cup event, clinching victory in Hong Kong.

González, who has his sights set on the Paris Olympics, showcased dominance across all three sections of the race. Excelling in the 750-metre swim, he maintained a prominent position in the leading pack during the 20-kilometre cycling leg, actively contributing to breakaways. He then surged ahead in the final five-kilometre run, outpacing his closest competitors, Spanish athlete Antonio Serrat and Japanese contender Kenji Nener, to cross the finish line first with a powerful sprint just 400 metres from the end.

González's victory carries significant weight for Spain, propelling the Spanish Triathlon Federation (FETRI) to a provisional third place in the Olympic rankings. With González's impressive performance adding 375 points to the tally (moving him to 27th place), Spain now boasts three triathletes in the top 30.

Looking ahead, González will be hoping to be called up to compete in the remaining two World Series events before the Olympic ranking deadline. The upcoming Yokohama event in Japan on 11 May and the Cagliari event in Italy on 25 May will be crucial in determining who will be heading to Paris this summer.