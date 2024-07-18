Malaga to step in as host of Billie Jean King Cup finals

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Thursday, 18 July 2024, 15:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The prestigious Billie Jean King Cup Finals will take place in Malaga this November after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) decided to move the event from La Cartuja in Seville due to renovations taking place for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

As a result, the city's Martín Carpena arena will host both the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC), formerly known as the Fed Cup, and the Davis Cup finals in the same month

The BJKC finals will be held from 13 to 20 November, overlapping slightly with the Davis Cup Finals, which run from 19 to 24 November, making Malaga a global tennis hub for a fortnight.

World-class tennis in Malaga

Both events will feature the top players from the men's and women's tours. Notably, the world's number one female player, Iga Swiatek, is expected to compete.

The format for the BJKC has evolved to resemble the Davis Cup more closely, with direct eliminations leading to the finals.

Twelve teams will compete, with Canada, Australia, the Czech Republic and Italy entering at the quarter-final stage. Spain, starting from the first round, will face Poland, led by Swiatek.

The winning team will then face the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.