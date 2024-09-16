Malaga rower takes silver at prestigious world championships

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 16 September 2024, 12:20 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga rower Adrián Miramón secured silver in the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals on Sunday, falling short by just ten seconds to American Christopher Bak in a closely contested final in Genoa, Italy.

Despite being a seven-time world champion across various rowing disciplines, the local athlete couldn't surpass Bak’s impressive time of 2:33.32, finishing on 2:43.21.

Miramón started strong, placing second out of 46 competitors in the time trials, and dominated through the knockout rounds, defeating opponents from the Netherlands, Italy and Germany. The final race saw a tight contest in the first 250 metres, but Bak edged ahead in the sprint to the finish.

In other results, Spanish rowers Patricio and Guillermo Gutiérrez del Álamo finished fourth in the mixed quad event, while Teresa Díaz was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the women’s singles category.