Malaga province teams endure a winless weekend in the Spanish third tier

Malaga province’s three Primera RFEF representatives all went without victory in the tenth round of fixtures, though none fell into the relegation zone.

Juventud de Torremolinos extended their steady start with another draw, Antequera were pegged back at the death, and Marbella left Aragon empty-handed once again.

Torremolinos 1–1 Sabadell

At El Pozuelo on Saturday, Juventud de Torremolinos rescued a valuable point after falling behind early on.

Sabadell took the lead inside four minutes to put Antonio Calderón’s side under pressure, but the hosts improved after the break and equalised when Iban Ribeiro struck in the 61st minute.

The result leaves Torremolinos ninth in the table and unbeaten in four, continuing their solid adaptation to life in the third tier.

Antequera 1–1 Hércules

Antequera were seconds away from victory at El Maulí on Sunday before Hércules snatched a late equaliser.

Raúl Giménez’s 90th-minute goal had appeared to secure three points for the hosts, only for the visitors to level in the final play of the match.

Despite the disappointment, Antequera remain comfortably mid-table with 12 points and continue to show defensive discipline that has made them difficult to beat.

Teruel 1–0 Marbella

Marbella’s away struggles continued with a narrow defeat against promotion-chasing Teruel in the early Sunday kick-off.

Sergio Moreno’s strike in the 22nd minute proved decisive, as the hosts controlled proceedings after taking the lead.

The Costa del Sol side created few chances, with Zinho going closest to equalising late on.

Marbella now sit 15th, hovering just above the relegation line and needing to improve their form on the road.