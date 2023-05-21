Malaga province to host key stages of the women's Vuelta a Andalucía The cycling race, which will be held from 31 May to 4 June, could be decided on the roads between Nerja and Álora

The 2023 edition of the race was presented in Pizarra on Thursday.

This year's Elite Women Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía, or Ruta del Sol, could be decided on the roads of Malaga province.

The second edition of this cycling race, which will run from 31 May and 4 June, will consist of five stages which will also pass through Jaén, Granada and Cadiz provinces.

The first stage will be between Alcalá la Real (Jaén) and La Zubia (Granada), with a moderately flat finish, ideal for the so-called 'sprinters', after 116 kilometres.

The second stage will start close to the coast, in Salobreña (Granada), and finish in the Axarquía area of Malaga province, in Cómpeta. At just over 60 kilometres, it will be the first mountain finish, with two "very hard" kilometres.

The third stage (96 kilometres), which is likely to decide the outcome of the race, will set off from Nerja, finishing in the Guadalhorce Valley town of Álora. The rider who claims the yellow jersey from this stage will likely be crowned the overall winner.

The final two stages are expected to have a sprint finish. The penultimate stage (90 kilometres) will take place in the Costa del Sol area, running from Pizarra to Mijas.

The fifth and final stage, a little shorter (39 kilometres), will start in Estepona and finish in Castellar de la Frontera (Cadiz).