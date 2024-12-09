Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback

González had to be consoled as she left the court.

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 9 December 2024, 08:03

The clock is ticking for Malaga padel star Bea González, who was forced to withdraw during the second set of the Milan Premier Padel final on Sunday after a recurrence of a pectoral injury. This now casts doubt over her participation in the end-of-season Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona later this month.

The Milan final, a highly anticipated clash between the world’s second and third-ranked pairs, was fiercely competitive. González and her partner, Delfi Brea, edged a tight first set 7-6 after an intense tiebreak. However, their momentum faltered in the second set as opponents Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández surged ahead.

During a changeover, González requested medical assistance but ultimately decided to retire, visibly emotional. This marks the third time this year that the same injury has forced the 22-year-old from Malaga to withdraw from a Premier Padel tournament.

Triay expressed her support post-match, saying, "Seeing Bea leave in tears is tough. I hope she recovers for the Finals."

Fernández echoed the sentiment, adding, "It’s heartbreaking to see this happen. I can only wish them both strength."

González’s team is expected to provide further updates following medical assessments.