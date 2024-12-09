Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback

Sections
Highlight
Marina Rivas
Malaga
Monday, 9 December 2024, 08:03
The clock is ticking for Malaga padel star Bea González, who was forced to withdraw during the second set of the Milan Premier Padel final on Sunday after a recurrence of a pectoral injury. This now casts doubt over her participation in the end-of-season Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona later this month.
The Milan final, a highly anticipated clash between the world’s second and third-ranked pairs, was fiercely competitive. González and her partner, Delfi Brea, edged a tight first set 7-6 after an intense tiebreak. However, their momentum faltered in the second set as opponents Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández surged ahead.
During a changeover, González requested medical assistance but ultimately decided to retire, visibly emotional. This marks the third time this year that the same injury has forced the 22-year-old from Malaga to withdraw from a Premier Padel tournament.
Triay expressed her support post-match, saying, "Seeing Bea leave in tears is tough. I hope she recovers for the Finals."
Fernández echoed the sentiment, adding, "It’s heartbreaking to see this happen. I can only wish them both strength."
González’s team is expected to provide further updates following medical assessments.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.