González had to be consoled as she left the court. Premier Padel
Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback
Malaga padel star in race against time after suffering fresh injury setback

Bea González was forced to withdraw from the Milan Premier Padel final with a recurrence of a pectoral injury, raising doubts over her participation in the upcoming end-of-season finals

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 9 December 2024, 08:03

The clock is ticking for Malaga padel star Bea González, who was forced to withdraw during the second set of the Milan Premier Padel final on Sunday after a recurrence of a pectoral injury. This now casts doubt over her participation in the end-of-season Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona later this month.

The Milan final, a highly anticipated clash between the world’s second and third-ranked pairs, was fiercely competitive. González and her partner, Delfi Brea, edged a tight first set 7-6 after an intense tiebreak. However, their momentum faltered in the second set as opponents Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández surged ahead.

During a changeover, González requested medical assistance but ultimately decided to retire, visibly emotional. This marks the third time this year that the same injury has forced the 22-year-old from Malaga to withdraw from a Premier Padel tournament.

Triay expressed her support post-match, saying, "Seeing Bea leave in tears is tough. I hope she recovers for the Finals."

Fernández echoed the sentiment, adding, "It’s heartbreaking to see this happen. I can only wish them both strength."

González’s team is expected to provide further updates following medical assessments.

