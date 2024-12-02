Malaga padel star Bea González to split from partner in 2025

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 15:55

The world of padel is set for a shake-up after Malaga’s top player, Bea González, and her Argentinian partner, Delfi Brea, announced they will part ways after the 2024 season.

The duo, who reached the second spot in the global rankings, have accumulated 13 titles during their partnership and will compete together in two remaining Premier Padel events: Milan this week and the Finals in Barcelona.

The split follows a turbulent year for González, currently ranked sixth in the world. Despite a stellar start to 2024, with four titles by May, the 22-year-old faced setbacks due to injuries, including a foot thrombosis and pectoral issues. Her comeback, however, was triumphant, securing her second World Championship with Spain and a title with Brea in Dubai last month.

Their partnership, rekindled in April 2023, delivered impressive results, including eight titles in 2023 and five more this year, solidifying their place as one of the sport’s most successful teams.

Reports suggest that Brea may team up with former world number one Gemma Triay in 2025, while González is yet to confirm her next move.

The news signals the start of the anticipated “partner shuffle” in the women’s padel circuit, with fans eager to see how the changes will shape the 2025 season.