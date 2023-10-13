Malaga padel player attracts major sponsor

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Bea González, Malaga's top padel star, has become just the third ever player of this sport to be sponsored by Red Bull.

The 21-year-old from El Palo, who has already achieved impressive rankings and recently became a world champion with the Spanish national team, follows in the footsteps of Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán.

This sponsorship marks a significant step in González's promising career as she looks to become the best in the world.