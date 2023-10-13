Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Red Bull
Malaga padel player attracts major sponsor
Padel

Malaga padel player attracts major sponsor

Bea González, a 21-year-old from El Palo, has already achieved impressive rankings and recently became a world champion with the Spanish national team

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 13 October 2023, 17:22

Compartir

Bea González, Malaga's top padel star, has become just the third ever player of this sport to be sponsored by Red Bull.

The 21-year-old from El Palo, who has already achieved impressive rankings and recently became a world champion with the Spanish national team, follows in the footsteps of Juan Lebrón and Ale Galán.

This sponsorship marks a significant step in González's promising career as she looks to become the best in the world.

