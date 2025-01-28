Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Team Miami celebrate their win. Reserve Cup
Malaga padel duo take centre stage during inaugural Reserve Cup in Miami
Malaga padel duo take centre stage during inaugural Reserve Cup in Miami

Momo González and Álex Ruiz secured a share of 160,000 dollars in prize money after claiming victory in what could become a landmark series for the sport in North America

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:40

Malaga duo Momo González and Álex Ruiz claimed victory with Team Miami in the inaugural Reserve Cup, a high-profile team padel tournament held in Miami, United States.

Organised by entrepreneur Wayne Boich and NBA star Jimmy Butler, the event marked a significant milestone in padel’s expansion to North America, attracting packed crowds over several days.

The pair delivered standout performances. González, ranked 13th globally, won all three of his matches, including a key victory with world number one Arturo Coello against former top-ranked Ale Galán and Sanyo Gutiérrez.

Ruiz, ranked 17th, partnered with Coki Nieto to defeat Juan Lebrón and Fede Chingotto in a dramatic opening-round tiebreaker.

The tournament concluded with González and Ruiz sharing the 160,000-dollar prize with their teammates, cementing Team Miami’s triumph in what could become a landmark series for the sport's expansion into new markets.

