Malaga padel duo take centre stage during inaugural Reserve Cup in Miami

Malaga duo Momo González and Álex Ruiz claimed victory with Team Miami in the inaugural Reserve Cup, a high-profile team padel tournament held in Miami, United States.

Organised by entrepreneur Wayne Boich and NBA star Jimmy Butler, the event marked a significant milestone in padel’s expansion to North America, attracting packed crowds over several days.

The pair delivered standout performances. González, ranked 13th globally, won all three of his matches, including a key victory with world number one Arturo Coello against former top-ranked Ale Galán and Sanyo Gutiérrez.

Ruiz, ranked 17th, partnered with Coki Nieto to defeat Juan Lebrón and Fede Chingotto in a dramatic opening-round tiebreaker.

The tournament concluded with González and Ruiz sharing the 160,000-dollar prize with their teammates, cementing Team Miami’s triumph in what could become a landmark series for the sport's expansion into new markets.