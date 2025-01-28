Malaga padel duo take centre stage during inaugural Reserve Cup in Miami

Sections
Highlight
Marina Rivas
Malaga
Tuesday, 28 January 2025, 13:40
Malaga duo Momo González and Álex Ruiz claimed victory with Team Miami in the inaugural Reserve Cup, a high-profile team padel tournament held in Miami, United States.
Organised by entrepreneur Wayne Boich and NBA star Jimmy Butler, the event marked a significant milestone in padel’s expansion to North America, attracting packed crowds over several days.
The pair delivered standout performances. González, ranked 13th globally, won all three of his matches, including a key victory with world number one Arturo Coello against former top-ranked Ale Galán and Sanyo Gutiérrez.
Ruiz, ranked 17th, partnered with Coki Nieto to defeat Juan Lebrón and Fede Chingotto in a dramatic opening-round tiebreaker.
The tournament concluded with González and Ruiz sharing the 160,000-dollar prize with their teammates, cementing Team Miami’s triumph in what could become a landmark series for the sport's expansion into new markets.
