Malaga karateka crowns perfect season with Grand Winner title

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:38 Compartir

María Torres ended her Premier League season in dominant fashion on Sunday, securing gold in Rabat and confirming her status as Grand Winner in the +68kg kumite category.

The Malaga karateka defeated England's Rochelle Walters 4-2 in the final, closing an undefeated season on the global karate tour.

Torres opened the bout with an explosive 3-0 lead but was briefly tested by Walters, who closed the gap to 3-2. Drawing on experience, Torres added another point to seal the win. The gold in Morocco is her third career title in the league.

Her path to the final saw victories over Germany's Amelie Luecke (3-2) and Egypt's Shaaban Okile Menha (7-3) in the group stage, followed by wins against France's Clemence Pea (4-2) and Nepal's Arika Gurung in the knockouts.

By reaching the final, Torres had already secured the Grand Winner honour.