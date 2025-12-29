Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The start line during the 2025 event. SUR
Athletics

Malaga Half Marathon adds thousands of extra places amid increased demand

There are now places for 12,000 runners to take part this March, a rise from 8,000 in 2025

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Monday, 29 December 2025, 16:23

The TotalEnergies Malaga Half Marathon will set a new record in 2026 after increasing its entry limit from 10,000 to 12,000 runners for its next edition on Sunday 15 March. The decision, according to the organisers, was made following months of sustained demand.

The expansion further strengthens Malaga’s position as one of Europe’s leading road running destinations. In 2025, the race hosted 8,000 participants and delivered standout performances that placed the city firmly on the global athletics map.

Kenya’s Gilbert Kipkosgei Kiprotich won in 58:27, a time that ranked Malaga as the fourth fastest half marathon in the world that year. The women’s race was won by Loice Chemnung in 1:05:46, helping confirm the course’s reputation for speed.

Provisional figures for the 2026 race show a strong local presence alongside rising international interest. More than 3,100 runners from Malaga province are already registered and foreign athletes account for 47 per cent of entries, up from 37 per cent last year.

The United Kingdom leads overseas participation, followed by Ireland, Norway, Poland and France. Female participation has also increased to almost 37 per cent.

