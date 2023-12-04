Malaga gears up to host Spain's women's football team for the first time The world champions face Sweden at La Rosaleda on Tuesday night - and a record attendance is expected

The World Cup trophy has been on display in Muelle Uno.

Monday, 4 December 2023

World champions Spain have touched down in Malaga as the city prepares to host the women's national football team for the very first time.

La Rosaleda stadium will witness Spain face off against Fifa top-ranked team Sweden this Tuesday (5 December at 7pm) in the final match of the Nations League group stage. Spain have already qualified for the next round following a surprise defeat for Sweden against Switzerland.

Overwhelming response

The city has been buzzing with anticipation, evident in the overwhelming response of locals flooding into the fan zone set up by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) at Muelle Uno and a late surge in ticket sales leading up to the event.

Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold, setting a new attendance record for a women's national team match played in Spain (the previous best was at the Nuevo Arcángel in Cordoba, with 14,194 spectators against Switzerland).

The Spanish team is expected to arrive at the stadium by 5.30pm, an hour and a half before kick-off. The game will also be broadcast live on TVE's La 1.