Malaga Dragon Boat set to compete in its first World Championship The team from the capital of the Costa del Sol will travel to Italy next month to compete in the category for breast cancer survivers

It's what they've always dreamed of and now it has just become a reality. The Malaga Dragon Boat team, supported since its creation by the Real Club Mediterráneo, will participate in its first Dragon Boat Club Crew World Championship.

The local rowing stars will travel to Ravenna in northern Italy where they will compete from 3-8 September within the BCS category, which stands for Breast Cancer Survivor. The women started out in 2008 in a bid to raise awareness for breast cancer and has long been promoted by oncologist Julia Ruiz Vozmediano - today the dragon boat has become a national reference.

The pioneering team from Malaga will be the first and only representative from the province in this event, which involves the participation of more than 50 countries, 500 clubs and 7,000 athletes from all over the world. In the case of the Malaga dragons, as they call themselves, they will compete in the 200, 500 and 2,000-metre distances.

This is not the first international outing for the Costa del Sol team, but without a doubt, being able to go to a world championship is a new milestone for the organisation.

Currently, there are more than 30 women of all ages and in different stages of the disease, who have found in rowing, and in this group of "dragons", a new and exciting hobby that has completely turned around their lives. The Real Club Mediterráneo has supported this team since its beginnings, and continues to be a fundamental pillar in its development and preparation for international competitions.

The Real Club Mediterráneo pointed out that the road to Ravenna has not been easy for the team, who have faced personal and collective challenges, including loss and health relapses. However, their determination and commitment has enabled them to overcome obstacles and prepare for a new challenge.