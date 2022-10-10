Local rowers win big at the World Rowing Costal Championships Adrián Miramón and rowers from Real Club Mediterráneo won gold, with the club also earning another two bronzes

Local talent from Malaga province won a big haul of medals at the 2022 World Rowing Coastal Championships held in Wales on Sunday. For the second year in a row, individual rowers and those from Real Club Mediterráneo (RCM) took to the top step of the podium.

The first gold medals went to four young and successful rowers from RCM: Teresa Díaz, Marta de las Heras, Celia de Miguel and Raquel Martín. The quartet dominated from start to finish in the coastal women's quadruple sculls event and defended the title they won last year.

The other gold went to local rower Adrián Miramón, who had set out to reclaim his title as world champion having won it on three occasions, though he finished second in the previous tournament.

Behind Miramón was Ramón Gómez, who improved on his fourth-place finish at the last World Championships to take home a silver medal.

Teresa Díaz also came in second place alongside Adolfo Ferrer in the coastal mixed double sculls, the pair coming in just under 30 seconds behind the winners.