Local rowers win three golds at the European Rowing Coastal Championships Others took home four silver medals in the competition that was held in San Sebastian last week

Some of the local rowers who took part in the championships. / SUR

Local Malaga rowers found success at the European Rowing Coastal Championships held in San Sebastián, in northern Spain.

Adrián Miramón, Ramón Gómez Cotilla and a skiff quartet took to the top step of the podium and won gold medals, while Teresa Díaz, Adolfo Ferrer, Celia and Natalia De Miguel and Carlota del Cid achieved silver medals.

Miramón added another medal to his trophy cabinet after winning his fourth European title in the MCM1x modality. The team Kaiku rower has been in fine form recently, having won gold in individual skiff at the World Rowing Coastal Championships in Wales two weeks ago.

Miramón achieved his latest feat with a time of 26:33.66 minutes, five seconds quicker than Frenchman Alexis Fortier.

It was also a successful competition for young Gómez Cotilla, who is part of Malaga's Real Club Mediterráneo, as he finished first in the CCM1x modality. His time of 21:00.20 minutes was an impressive 20 seconds quicker than second place.

The third gold came at the hands of Teresa Díaz, Raquel Martín, Carlota González and Marta de las Heras in the C4x, where they managed to build a 14-second advantage and record a time of 24:54.24 minutes.

Silver success

Carlota González Cid took silver in CCW1x, while Natalia and Celia De Miguel extended the good performance of the Malaga rowers with another silver, but this time in the club coastal format of CCW2x.

Similarly, the same medal was achieved by Teresa Díaz and Adolfo Ferrer in mixed double sculls, thus closing a second great day of competition for the Spanish team.