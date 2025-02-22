Local boxer Samuel Molina set for welterweight title defence in historic Malaga venue

Marina Rivas Saturday, 22 February 2025, 15:45 Compartir

Samuel Molina is set to defend his European welterweight title in Malaga’s historic La Malagueta bullring on 2 August, pending final approval from the Spanish Boxing Federation.

The fight would mark a return of major boxing events to the venue, where José Luis Heredia, known as 'Heredia III', claimed the European title in 1979.

Molina, nicknamed 'La Esencia', successfully defended his belt in a voluntary bout last Saturday (15 February) in front of 6,000 spectators at the Martín Carpena arena. The Malaga-born fighter first won the title in October by defeating Jordy Weiss and must now make a mandatory defence against Belgium’s Anas Messaoudi.

An impressive win rate

With 35 professional fights and 32 wins, Molina has a victory rate of over 91 per cent. His opponent, Messaoudi, holds an unbeaten record of 16 wins with 10 knockouts and is ranked 40th in the world. A win for Molina could push him into the global top 10, bringing him closer to a world title shot in the United States.

The event is expected to feature between eight and ten professional fights, including three European title bouts and a Spanish championship contest. Among the scheduled fights, Baldo Mira and Rafael Acosta could compete for European Silver belts, with Acosta’s participation depending on his upcoming fight in Seville.

The final decision on the event now rests with the Spanish Boxing Federation. If approved, it would add another historic chapter to Malaga’s long boxing tradition.