Samuel Molina triumphs again to defend European title and claim WBC belt

Samuel ‘La Esencia’ Molina continued his dominance in European boxing with a hard-fought points victory over France’s Sandy Messaoud in Malaga on Saturday night. The welterweight from Malaga successfully defended his European Boxing Union (EBU) title and added the WBC international belt to his collection in front of a passionate home crowd at the Martín Carpena arena in the city.

Molina, dressed in white shorts, showcased his trademark determination and tactical awareness across twelve rounds against the experienced Messaoud. The Frenchman proved a tough opponent, standing firm against Molina’s powerful combinations, which on another night might have ended the contest early.

The fight unfolded in two distinct phases: a measured opening with both fighters cautious before intensifying into an explosive exchange of punches in the later rounds, where Molina’s aggression made the difference.

Backed by his long-time trainer Boris Heredia, Molina grew into the fight, pressing forward with increasing confidence. Though the contest remained close, the judges ruled in favour of the Malaga fighter, extending his reign in European boxing.

Battle scars

As the final bell rang, both fighters remained on their feet despite suffering visible damage. Molina’s white shorts bore the marks of battle, while Messaoud’s face showed the impact of the punishing exchanges. The work of their respective corners was vital in keeping them in the contest, allowing both to push forward to the end.

Celebrations erupted inside the arena as fans stormed the ring, confirming Molina’s status as one of the city’s sporting icons. Among those celebrating was Malaga CF’s Kevin Medina, who had returned from Cartagena after his team’s latest victory. The footballer embraced Molina in a moment of shared triumph.

With another title secured, Molina now stands on the brink of a world championship opportunity in the United States. However, before making the leap, he must first complete a final defence of his European title.