Molina, with his European champion belt. SUR
Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion
Boxing

Malaga boxer crowned European welterweight champion

Samuel Molina dethroned unbeaten Jordy Weiss in France in a fight decided by points

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 21 October 2024, 14:46

Malaga's Samuel Molina, known as 'La Esencia', made history on Saturday night, by dethroning unbeaten Jordy Weiss in Laval (France) to become the European welterweight champion.

The fight, decided by points, saw Molina triumph over Weiss, who had previously been undefeated in 33 professional matches.

After a challenging start in the first six rounds, Molina rallied, dominating the final rounds with strategic punches. His team, including coach Boris Heredia and manager Alejandro Heredia, celebrated as he turned the tide in the ninth round, eventually securing his 30th victory.

In a post-fight interview, Molina expressed gratitude to his fans, saying, "I’ve worked 24/7 and dreamed of fights like this... You can lose a battle, but not the war."

At 25, his next aim is to defend his title and chase the four major world boxing crowns.

