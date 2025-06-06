Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Lawn bowls

Lawn bowls champions at Lauro Golf

The Alhaurín de la Torre club recently hosted the Andalusian bowls championships

SUR in English

Malaga

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:33

Lauro Golf Bowls Club (Alhaurín de la Torre) recently hosted the Andalusian bowls championships.

Ron Jones from Lauro Golf won the men's singles, while Bente Dahlgren from Mijas BC claimed the ladies title.

