Malaga province competitors take six medals at the National Karate League World champion María Torres led the way once again as she defended her title in the kumite +68kg category

María Torres defended her kumite +68kg (sparring) title on Sunday at the National Karate League held in Torrelavega (Cantabria). The competition, which celebrated its second of three events this year, saw multiple medal winners from Malaga province, with the final tally standing at three golds and two bronzes at the senior level, with another gold in the under-16s category.

Following a short spell on the sidelines after an intense few months of competition in a post-Olympics year, Torres once again saw no real challenger to her +68kg kumite title. The world champion swept Marta Pascual away in the final and improved on her already successful year.

Another two women also picked up medals. Carmen García, of the Fuengirola Karate Club, came third in -61kg kumite; while Elena Castro, of the Axarquía Karate Association, won bronze in kumite -55kg.

Olympic Karate Marbella's Julieta Álvarez, who this year was crowned the under-16 European champion, came in first place at in her age group.

In the men's category, Malaga province's medal tally was completed thanks to the Ibáñez brothers. Competing for the Fuengirola Karate Club, Rodrigo and José Rafael won gold medals in kumite -75kg and -84kg, respectively.