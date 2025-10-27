Juventud de Torremolinos strike twice away to keep dream start alive

Marbella's Tahiru attempts to progress with the ball.

The Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF continued to move in different directions over the weekend.

Juventud de Torremolinos and Antequera CF extended their good form, while Marbella FC’s struggle to turn draws into wins persisted in another frustrating afternoon at La Dama de Noche.

Atlético Sanluqueño 0–2 Juventud de Torremolinos

Juventud de Torremolinos’ strong start to life in the third tier continued with a composed 2-0 away win in Sanlúcar.

The visitors took control after Sanluqueño’s Tounkara was sent off in the first half, capitalising soon after the break when Ribeiro reacted quickest to a rebound from Álex Camacho’s long-range effort.

Camacho was again decisive, doubling the lead after a slick move involving Cristóbal.

With three wins in their last seven and just one defeat, Torremolinos are now just two points off the play-off spots, an impressive feat given their off-field difficulties.

Villarreal B 1–1 Antequera

Antequera, meanwhile, earned a valuable away point to keep their unbeaten run going.

Nico Njalla put them ahead in the 34th minute after Osama’s pressure forced a turnover, leading to Gené’s assist across goal.

However, Villarreal’s youngsters equalised midway through the second half through Víctor Moreno’s precise strike from distance.

Though both sides had chances late on, a draw felt fair. The result leaves Antequera firmly in the top half and consolidates their reputation as a tough team to beat.

Marbella 0–0 Cartagena

Elsewhere, Marbella’s slide continued with a third straight game without a win.

Despite creating the better chances against Cartagena, they were again undone by wasteful finishing.

Tahiru went close twice before half time, while Luis Alcalde and Fattore missed opportunities after the break. A late offside decision denied the visitors, but the hosts’ lack of cutting edge proved costly once more.

With just one victory in eight, Marbella’s early-season optimism is fading fast.