Torremolinos players celebrating their promotion last season. Marilú Báez
Football

Juventud de Torremolinos enter new era after Middle East takeover ends months of uncertainty

New directors immediately took charge following a prolonged sale process that disrupted player payments during the team's first season in Spain’s third tier

Jorge Garrido

Malaga

Monday, 29 December 2025, 15:36

Juventud de Torremolinos have begun a new chapter after the Japanese fund ACA Football Partners completed the sale of the club to a Middle East holding company, bringing an end to months of institutional uncertainty.

The transaction was made official on 18 December with the new management and executive team formally assuming control on the same day.

The takeover follows a prolonged impasse that overshadowed what was meant to be the most exciting season in the club’s history as they compete in Primera RFEF for the first time.

During that period, players were owed wages for July and September along with promotion bonuses, while staff working in the academy and youth teams also faced several months of delayed payments.

The situation created significant off-field instability despite strong results on the pitch.

New priorities

The side is currently on the up after achieving two consecutive promotions. That said, the club acknowledge there are key areas for improvement, particularly infrastructure.

A priority for the new owners is the redevelopment of the El Pozuelo stadium, which will require extensive renovation to align with the club’s current status and ambitions for further growth.

A spokesperson for the new ownership said: "We’re starting this new journey with excitement, responsibility and a firm commitment to Torremolinos, its supporters and its academy. We want to build a strong, sustainable club that’s ready to grow."

