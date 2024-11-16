Hosts Spain crash out of Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga

Daryl Finch Malaga Saturday, 16 November 2024, 16:19

Spain’s hopes of clinching a sixth Billie Jean King Cup title ended abruptly in Malaga on Friday, with Poland securing a 2-0 win in the round of 16. Despite valiant efforts from Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa, the Spanish team fell short against a formidable Polish line-up featuring world number two Iga Swiatek.

Sorribes endured a gruelling three-hour-and-51-minute battle against Magda Linette, narrowly losing 6-7 (6), 6-2, 4-6. Leading 3-0 in the deciding set, the Spaniard seemed poised for victory but faltered as Linette clawed back with a 6-1 run. The defeat left the pressure squarely on Badosa to keep Spain in the competition.

Facing Swiatek, Badosa started strongly, dominating early exchanges and claiming the second set in a tiebreak to the delight of the local crowd. However, Swiatek’s resilience shone through in the decider, which was briefly interrupted by a medical emergency in the stands.

The Polish star quickly regained control to close out the match 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, sealing Poland’s place in the quarter-finals against the Czech Republic. The loss also marked the end of Anabel Medina’s seven-year tenure as Spain’s captain.

Great Britain to face the holders

Meanwhile, Great Britain cruised into the last eight with a commanding 2-0 victory over Germany in the Friday evening slot. Emma Raducanu opened the tie with a solid 6-4, 6-4 win against Jule Niemeier. Although she needed six match points to seal the deal, Raducanu demonstrated her return to form following surgeries and a challenging season.

Katie Boulter then delivered a one-sided 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Laura Siegemund, securing Britain’s spot in the quarter-finals without the need for a doubles decider.

Zoom Emma Raducanu following her victory over Jule Niemeier on Friday. Reuters

Britain now face defending champions Canada in Sunday’s evening session, with strong home support from the local expat community anticipated for Anne Keothavong's side.

Meanwhile, Slovakia produced Friday’s biggest surprise by eliminating the USA. The Americans took the lead with Taylor Townsend’s 7-5, 6-4 victory over 17-year-old Renata Jamrichova but failed to capitalise. Rebecca Sramkova levelled the tie with a straight-sets win over Danielle Collins before teaming up with Viktoria Hrunkacova to secure a dramatic doubles victory, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.