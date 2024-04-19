Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hiking meet attracts 400 participants in the Axarquía
Hiking meet attracts 400 participants in the Axarquía

Over 400 people from Malaga province and further afield took part in this inaugural event spanning just over 10 kilometres

Friday, 19 April 2024, 18:58

The Axarquía town of Comares hosted its first-ever provincial meeting of hikers and mountaineers last weekend.

Over 400 people from Malaga province and further afield took part in this inaugural event spanning just over 10 kilometres with a 691-metre elevation gain.

The route, described as having minimal technical difficulty, ran from the town hall square, leading through Fuente Gorda to reach the Masmullar finish.

