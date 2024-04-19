Hiking meet attracts 400 participants in the Axarquía

SUR in English Comares Friday, 19 April 2024, 18:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Axarquía town of Comares hosted its first-ever provincial meeting of hikers and mountaineers last weekend.

Over 400 people from Malaga province and further afield took part in this inaugural event spanning just over 10 kilometres with a 691-metre elevation gain.

The route, described as having minimal technical difficulty, ran from the town hall square, leading through Fuente Gorda to reach the Masmullar finish.