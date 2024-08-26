Higuerón Resort will once again host the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championships

The best doubles on the national circuit will compete for the title in Fuengirola from 29 August to 1 September, in an event that will mark the farewell of Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira, six-time Spanish champions

The tournament will bring together the best couples on the national circuit, both in the male and female categories.

SUR Fuengirola Monday, 26 August 2024, 18:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Higuerón Resort will once again host next weekend a new edition of the Spanish Beach Volleyball Championships, in both men's and women's categories. The facilities of the Fuengirola resort, ranked by the Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation as the best off-beach facilities in Europe, will receive the best national doubles pairs from 29 August to 1 September.

The competition, organised by the promoter Madison with the Royal Spanish Volleyball Federation, has been taking place in Higuerón Resort since 2013, is the most important event at national level and will close the season and award the Spanish champion’s title. The choice of venue shows the important commitment of Higuerón Resort and Fuengirola to the sport.

Expectations are high for this new edition, following the outstanding role played by the Spanish men's and women's teams in the recent Olympics in Paris, where both managed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The tournament is sponsored by national and international companies.

The knockout phase matches will kick off on Thursday 29th. The remaining three days will feature matches from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the final-round matches on Sunday.

The last tournament of the Herrera-Gavira doubles pair

This year's championship will also be the farewell of one of the most emblematic doubles of this sport in Spain, formed by Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira. Pablo will retire following this competition, after a brilliant career in which he has managed to become Spanish champion, with his partner, on six occasions at Higuerón Resort. This last year has been particularly successful, after the pair reached the quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics and finished runners-up at the recent Hamburg championship, placing the Herrera-Gavira partnership number 15 in the world.

Higuerón Resort Ambassadors

Higuerón Resort's support for beach volleyball is also shown through its Ambassadors, a figure through which the Resort contributes to the sporting development of various doubles, through economic sponsorship and facilitating the use of its facilities for training.

Zoom The facilities of Higuerón Resort are considered the best off-beach facilities in Europe.

Higuerón Resort’s female “Ambassadors” are the pair formed by Sofía González from Malaga and Belén Carro from Madrid, who have already begun their preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, training all year round at the resort's facilities.

Brothers Javier and Joaquín Bello are the Higuerón Resort male “Ambassadors”, unfortunately they will not be able to participate in this championship as they are competing with the English national team. The pair has managed to position England, for the first time, on the international beach volleyball scene.

For more information and tickets:

https://beachvolleytour.es/campeonato-de-espana-2024/