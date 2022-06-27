Haaland enjoys a casual kick around under the Marbella summer sun The Norwegian striker, who recently signed for Manchester City and owns a house in the area, could be seen playing with locals kids on beach

Recent Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has been spotted on one of Marbella's beaches playing in a casual game of football with some of the local children.

The striker has proven once again that he's keen to integrate into the local scene and is comfortable having fun under the sun with some of the local youngsters, who have now had the unforgettable experience of playing with one of football's hottest prospects.

The Norwegian striker, who in recent days had been seen in a DJ booth and driving high-end cars around the town, owns a house in the area to which he tries to come to whenever he can. Haaland also knows the Costa del Sol town thanks to the Norwegian national team training at the Marbella Football Center during international breaks.

The video quickly went viral, with many users praising Haaland's attitude of having fun with unknown people as if he was just another local and further cements the notion that he loves Marbella.