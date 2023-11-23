Great Britain dumped out of the Davis Cup in Malaga after succumbing to steely Serbia British fans tried stirring world number one Novak Djokovic, drawing a snarky response from the star, but it didn't work as he steered his country to a comfortable victory

Great Britain succumbed to Serbia in the Davis Cup quarter finals despite overwhelming crowd support from Malaga's British contingency on Thursday.

Thousands of noisy British fans packed into the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena and drowned out the typically rowdy Serbian fans in the first singles rubber, but it wasn't enough to help 21-year-old Brit Jack Draper as he went down to Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 7-6.

World number one Novak Djokovic graced centre court and looked untroubled as his power and precision overwhelmed his lower-ranked opponent. British fans tried stirring the 36-year-old at the end of the first set when they counted out how many times he bounced the ball, interrupting him between first and second serves. But it didn't stop the Serb as he won the set, blowing a cheeky kiss to the British fan base, before closing out the match 6-4 6-4, and the tie for Serbia 2-0.

It sets up a blockbuster semi final between Italy and Serbia on Saturday after the Italians defeated Netherlands earlier on Thursday. World number four Jannick Sinner will look to defeat 24-time grand slam champion Djokovic as Italy aim to book a place in their first Davis Cup final since 1998. Sinner snapped the Serbian's 19-match winning streak at the Niito ATP World Championships in Turin just a week ago.