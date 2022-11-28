Golfer Caroline Hedwall wins the Spanish Women's Open in Benahavís The Swede beat Morgane Metraux in a special play-off, while Linn Grant was crowned overall winner of the Ladies European Tour

Swedish golfer Caroline Hedwall won the Spanish Women's Open, beating Switzerland's Morgane Metraux in a play-off in Benahavís' Alferini Golf on Sunday afternoon.

After the final hole was completed, both golfers had a score of -18 under par. As they both finished level, the organisers decided to play a play-off round in the 17th hole. Hedwall managed to score a birdie in the par-five hole, ensuring that the last title of the Ladies European Tour season went her way.

LET champion

Despite narrowly missing out by one shot to win the Spanish Women's Open, Sweden's Linn Grant was crowned the overall winner of the LET as she finished ahead of her compatriot Maja Stark.

Stark finished four shots behind Grant at Alferini Golf and in the end trailed her opponent by 209.77 points in the overall leaderboard.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda, who won the Spanish Women's Open last year, finished the weekend with a score of -13 under par, five behind Hedwall, with a faultless final day of golf that wasn't enough for her to challenge for the title.

Amateur Carla Tejedo finished inside the top ten with the same score as Ciganda, while newcomer Cayetana Fernández was joint-fifth after an impressive performance.