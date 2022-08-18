Golfers win big at the Gilmar tournament held in Marbella Hosted by the Costa del Sol branch of the real estate company at the Real Club de Golf de Guadalmina, the event was attended by some 132 players

The Gilmar golf tournament held on Saturday, 6 August, at the Real Club de Golf de Guadalmina, Marbella, saw 132 players enjoy an ideal day on the 18-hole south course.

The Gilmar Real Estate Costa del Sol team had everything ready for the members of the club, which dates back to 1959, and guests, on the demanding tree-lined course. The tournament, widely considered one of the main sporting and social events in Marbella, offered an exciting and fun experience.

Trophies and prizes were presented by Mar Aguado, marketing manager of Gilmar Andalucía and Canary Islands; Setareh Mohregi, director of institutional and international relations on the Costa del Sol; and Sarah Bulaityte, commercial director of Gilmar Puerto Banus.

Gilmar is a real estate brokerage company, with Spanish capital, founded in 1983 by Jesús Gil Marín and Manuel Marrón Fuertes, owners and CEOs. Almost 40 years later, it has achieved a leading position in the Spanish real estate sector. It currently operates in the rental, new and second-hand housing, rural property, capital markets and retail markets.

Its commercial network consists of 36 commercial offices, located in Madrid, Costa del Sol (Marbella, Estepona and Puerto Banus), Malaga, Seville, the Cadiz coast and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. In addition, GILMAR maintains commercial alliances with the best real estate agencies in more than 35 countries.

The roll of honour:

Hole 2 special award: Jose María Alonso - Gamo Sandoval.

Special prize hole 11: Jose María Alonso - Gamo Sandoval.

Winning scratch couple: Christiaan Reynders - Alexander Reynders (38 points).

Second couple classified handicap: Lorenzo Gil Ortega - Silvia Urrestarazu Cabrero (45 points).

Handicap winners: Gonzalo Villalba Macías - Fernando Giner Orenes (45 points).