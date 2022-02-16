The 68th Vuelta a Andalucía begins today and will pass through Malaga province The region's annual cycling race starts today in Ubrique (Cadiz), with cyclists set to face 19 mountain passes

The 68th Vuelta a Andalucía (or la Ruta del Sol) started today in the town of Ubrique (Cadiz). On this first stage of the annual cycling tour, cyclists will pass through the Malaga towns of Sierra de Yeguas, Fuente Piedra, Humilladero, Mollina and Villanueva de Algaidas, before finishing in Iznájar (Cordoba) later this afternoon.

The multi-stage race, which goes through the mountainous Andalusian geography, will finish in Chiclana de Segura (Jaén) on Sunday.

The event, organised by Malaga company Deporinter and which can be watched on Canal Sur and on Eurosport, will see cyclists tackle up to 19 mountain passes over the course of five stages.

"There won't be any easy stages," said Lotto-Soudal sporting director Kurt van de Vouwer. His counterpart Brian Holm, of Quick-Step, claimed: "So many climbs will make the race tough and unpredictable."