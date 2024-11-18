Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

De Valdés with her medal. CN Mataró
Fuengirola swimmer secures qualification for World Championships
Swimming

Olympian María de Valdés clinched silver in the 1,500 metres at the Spanish Winter Nationals this weekend

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 18 November 2024, 16:34

Fuengirola Olympian María de Valdés added yet another medal to her impressive haul this weekend by securing silver in the 1,500-metre freestyle at the Spanish Winter Swimming Championships in Madrid.

De Valdés finished behind fellow Olympian and training partner Ángela Martínez, who claimed gold with an impressive 16:08.13. Both swimmers' results were highlights for the Spanish delegation, promising a strong showing on the world stage next month.

De Valdés recorded a time of 16:14.70, achieving the qualifying standard for December's World Championships in Budapest.

While her 800-metre race fell short of expectations, her strong performance in the longer event was a welcome return to competition after months of training.

This nonetheless marks another milestone for De Valdés, who continues balancing pool and open-water disciplines.

