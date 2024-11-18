Fuengirola swimmer secures qualification for World Championships

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 16:34

Fuengirola Olympian María de Valdés added yet another medal to her impressive haul this weekend by securing silver in the 1,500-metre freestyle at the Spanish Winter Swimming Championships in Madrid.

De Valdés finished behind fellow Olympian and training partner Ángela Martínez, who claimed gold with an impressive 16:08.13. Both swimmers' results were highlights for the Spanish delegation, promising a strong showing on the world stage next month.

De Valdés recorded a time of 16:14.70, achieving the qualifying standard for December's World Championships in Budapest.

While her 800-metre race fell short of expectations, her strong performance in the longer event was a welcome return to competition after months of training.

This nonetheless marks another milestone for De Valdés, who continues balancing pool and open-water disciplines.