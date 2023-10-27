Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Stock photo of Carlos Kameni. SUR
Former Malaga CF goalkeeper Carlos Kameni set to join Antequera
The Cameroon player, 39, is a free agent and would replace the injured Iván Moreno

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 19:00

Former Malaga CF goalkeeper Carlos Kameni is close to signing a short-term deal to join Primera RFEF rivals Antequera.

As confirmed by Antequera coach Javier Medina in a press conference today (Friday 27 October), the 39-year-old goalkeeper has been training with the side after the first choice, Iván Moreno, suffered a knee injury that will likely sideline him for at least two to three months.

Medina said, "When Iván Moreno got injured, we acted quickly. And with Carlos, we'll have an experienced leader as the third goalkeeper in our squad."

Kameni left Malaga in 2017 after five years to join Turkish side Fenerbahce. Since then, he has had stints in Djibouti with AS Arta/Solar7 (during the 2021-22 season) and Andorran team Santa Coloma (2022-23).

The news comes just two days before the provincial derby between Antequera and Malaga, though it's unlikely Kameni will be part of the line-up for the match.

