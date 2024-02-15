First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers’ protests

Organisers had to call off the first two stages.

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Thursday, 15 February 2024, 14:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

This year’s Vuelta a Andalucía cycling race has had to be considerably shortened after widespread farmers’ protests in the region meant there was insufficient policing to ensure the safety of riders during the first two stages.

These stages were due to take place yesterday (Wednesday 14 February) and today from Almuñécar and Vélez-Málaga to Cádiar (Granada) and Alcaudete (Jaén), respectively.

As a result of the disruption, the race also known as the Ruta del Sol, which must be concluded this year to avoid sanctions, had to be significantly modified at short notice.

New route

This Thursday morning (15 February) , organisers called a press conference to announce that the race will finally get under way tomorrow, Friday, with a six-kilometre time trial through Alcaudete.

On Saturday, the tour will move to Lucena, with the culmination of the fourth stage at the ascent to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Araceli.

However, details of Sunday’s final stage are still pending negotiations between the government and protesters, but Benahavís and Línea de la Concepción have been touted as possible locations.