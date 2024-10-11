Final countdown for bare knuckle fight at Marbella Arena

Matías Stuber Marbella Friday, 11 October 2024, 13:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Just over a day remainr until the first official bare knuckle fight event takes place in Spain, spearheaded by MMA legend, Irishman Conor McGregor. He is a co-owner of BKFC, the leading promoter in this rapidly growing contact sport.

On Saturday, a significant evening will unfold at the Marbella Arena, where the former bullring will be transformed into a boxing ring. The fight card is robust, featuring three world title bouts. The main event of the night pits Argentine Franco Tenaglia against American Tony Soto.

The event, which also boasts a rich programme of music, is set to become a milestone in the province. The show will feature artists of the calibre of rapper Xzibit, a West Coast legend known for songs like Paparazzi. The Hard Rock Hotel in Marbella hosted a press conference on Thursday, led by BKFC President David Feldman and the sports councillor from Marbella town hall, Lisandro Vietes. This event also marked the first face-off between the boxers ahead of the official weigh-in, which will take place on Friday evening. McGregor is expected to attend.

"Proud to be in Spain"

"I'm proud to be in Spain, and I'll put on the best show you've ever seen," Soto said. Tenaglia, for his part, appealed to the two cultures that run through his veins - Argentinian and Spanish. "I represent both countries, Argentina and Spain, but I come from the streets, and that will make the difference on Saturday," he said.

In addition to these bouts, fans will also be able to enjoy the following matches: Austin Trout, a two-time world boxing champion, will defend his welterweight title against Brit Rico Franco, while pound-for-pound champion David Mundell will seek to retain his middleweight belt against European contender Danny Christie.

Other notable fights include the debut of Dan Chapman (5-0) in the featherweight category against Yevhen Kraminskyi and a bout between world champion Hannah Rankin and Iranian boxer Sahel Bayat.